11 new Raw and Smackdown dates and locations announced for Road to WrestleMania

WWE announced 11 new Raw and Smackdown locations for the road to WrestleMania, with dates between February and April.

There are five Raw shows and six Smackdown shows in the announcement, with tickets going on sale for each event on Friday, November 14 at 10AM local time.

Raw on February 2 will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, on February 9 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, on February 16 at FedExForum in Memphis, on February 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and on March 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Smackdown on February 6 is at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, on February 13 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, on February 20 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, on February 27 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, on March 20 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, and on April 3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

WWE will spend a couple of weeks in Europe in January on the road to the Royal Rumble before heading back to the United States for a week and then back to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event.

