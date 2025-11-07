11/6/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Santino opens the show and says tonight they have a special night planned tonight, called open Fight night. If you have an issue with someone or have something to prove they have to call them out and they’ll make that match official.

– The team of Eddie Edward’s and Brian Myers of the System defeated the Rascalz, The Great Hands and Sinner and Saint in a 4 way tag match.

– Jody Threat is Backstage, she says Santino is kind enough to give her the choice of who she’s going to fight at open fight night and it’s clear who she wants to fight her former tag partner Dani Luna.

– Dani Luna defeated her former tag partner Jody Threat Via the Luna Landing.

– The TNA Tag Champs The Hardy’s defeated The Colons in an El Paso Street Fight.

– A sit down Interview with the TNA Knockouts Women’s Champ Kelani Jordan is taking place l, Kelani says that she’s familiar with Lei Ying Lee, she was the person she beat for that title, she’s familiar with Indi, she beat her at Bound For Glory, but theirs plenty women she isn’t familiar with. She says the only thing she needs to do to walk out as Still your TNA Knockouts women’s Champ, just be Lani.

– In the Main Event, The TNA World Champ Mike Santana defeated Cedric Alexander in a Non Title Match.