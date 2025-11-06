WWE News and Notes

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis is 39 today! Happy birthday!

– The advertised card for this week’s episode of SmackDown:

– Cody Rhodes appears

– Ilja Dragunov’s US Open Challenge

– Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

– Chelsea Green vs. Giulia (U.S. Title)

– Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

– Natalya thanks John Cena for dropping by “The Dungeon”

Thank you, @JohnCena. The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/JPca7TW4BW

