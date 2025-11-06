WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis is 39 today! Happy birthday!

– The advertised card for this week’s episode of SmackDown:

Cody Rhodes appears
Ilja Dragunov’s US Open Challenge
– Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga
Chelsea Green vs. Giulia (U.S. Title)
Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Natalya thanks John Cena for dropping by “The Dungeon”

– Cena with Broodie Lee Jr at the Dungeon 2.0:

