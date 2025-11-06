Video: Eva Marie is “self-aware” of her in ring limitations

Former WWE superstar Eva Marie says she was very “self-aware” about her in-ring ability while speaking about training for her WWE return in 2021:

“I went back to the Performance Center to get me ready to come back just to make sure I was in shape and everything.

“I had great training sessions with Norman (Smiley) and the girls that were down there, had a good time and felt comfortable in the ring, but obviously not comfortable enough to do like, even eight, ten minute matches because my skill set is not that, let’s be honest.

“I’m very self-aware that I can do some basic things, let’s get those massively fluid so I don’t look like I’m botching spots out there, so anybody I’m facing isn’t like ‘Oh God we’ve got to carry this broad’.

“Ultimately, anybody I faced had to carry me no matter what, because that’s kind of the nature of the beast, whoever is more seasoned is going to be the one who leads. It’s fine, but I wanted to be able to take the lead.”

(source: Daria & Toni Unwrapped)