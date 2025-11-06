Updated card for AEW Full Gear

Updated card for Full Gear:

-AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

-AEW TNT Championship – No Disqualification Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

–If Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family.

-Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the inaugural AEW National Champion: Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, and others TBA

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Brodido (c) vs. FTR

-$1,000,000 Trios Tag Team Match: Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega

Saturday, 11/22! AEW Full Gear presented by DC comes to you LIVE from Newark, NJ!