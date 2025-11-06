TKO announces Q3 2025 financial results, WWE revenue up 23%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. yesterday announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“TKO delivered solid third quarter financial results, and with UFC and WWE’s sustained momentum, we are once again raising our full-year guidance,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO. “Having secured landmark multiyear media rights deals for UFC, WWE, and Zuffa Boxing, our conviction in TKO has never been stronger. We remain focused on operational execution, including preparing for UFC’s launch with Paramount, further integrating and unlocking synergies with IMG, On Location, and PBR, and maximizing shareholder value.”

TKO revenue decreased 27%, or $420.8 million, to $1.120 billion. The decrease primarily reflected a decrease of $29.7 million at UFC, to $325.2 million, an increase of $75.8 million at WWE, to $402.1 million, and a decrease of $492.4 million at IMG, to $336.7 million. The decrease at the IMG segment was primarily attributable to revenue recorded in the prior year period for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Net Income was $106.8 million, an increase of $103.4 million from $3.4 million in the prior year period. The increase primarily reflected a decrease in operating expenses partially offset by the decrease in revenue. The decrease in operating expenses reflected a decrease in direct operating costs of $572.0 million, partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization of $14.2 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were essentially flat. The decrease in direct operating costs was primarily due to expenses recorded in the prior year period at the IMG segment for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For WWE, revenue increased 23%, or $75.8 million, to $402.1 million primarily related to a $31.4 million increase in live events and hospitality revenue, a $21.5 million increase in media rights, production and content revenue, and a $18.2 million increase in partnerships and marketing revenue.

The increase in live events and hospitality revenue was primarily due to higher ticket sales revenue as well as an increase in site fees, most notably related to the first ever two-night SummerSlam and Wrestlepalooza, the launch event for the company’s new distribution agreement with ESPN.

The increase in media rights, production and content revenue was primarily related to higher rights fees for WWE’s premium live events due to two additional nights of programing as compared to the prior year period.

The increase in partnerships and marketing revenue was primarily due to new partners and an increase in fees from renewals compared to the prior year period.

