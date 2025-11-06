Real Name: Tracy G’Angelo Hancock

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 214 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 27, 1997

From: Fountain, Colorado

Pro Debut: December 1, 2022

Trained By: WWE Performance Center, The Great Muta & Naomichi Marufuji

Finishing Move:

Biography

– In August 2022 after departing Greco-Roman wrestling, Hancock signed a developmental contract with the WWE.

– On December 1, 2022, Hancock made his debut on NXT Level Up under the name Tavion Heights in a losing effort against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

– In July 2024, it was announced that Heights would be one of two NXT representatives (the other being Josh Briggs) to enter Pro Wrestling Noah’s N-1 Victory tournament.