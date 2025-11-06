No AEW Women’s Tag Team titles for Mercedes Mone and Athena as they are eliminated

When the AEW Women’s Tag Team titles were announced, many thought it was another way to put another title on Mercedes Mone.

But things took a twist last night on Dynamite after the ROH Women’s champion Athena and the TBS champion Mone lost their first round match against Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, ending their participation in the tournament.

The match had the interference of Billie Starkz, who tried to help Athena, and Kris Statlander, who chased Mone.

Athena ended up taking the pinfall for her team after Nightingale dropped her with the Doctor Bomb followed by Cameron’s unnamed finisher.

The two now face Skye Blue and Julia Hart in the semi final.

THE BABES OF WRATH HAVE DONE IT!

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online