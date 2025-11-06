Nick Khan says WWE ticket prices appropriate with the marketplace, attendance “very high”

– WWE President Nick Khan has defended WWE’s expensive ticket prices as it makes the brand more in-demand.

“Capacity continues to be very high. We’ve increased prices appropriately with the marketplace. That’s for the PLEs, Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and every other ticketed program WWE has… one of the first things we collectively did [with TKO] was reduce the non-televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events, and our continued international expansion only furthered that.

“So even in January, you’ll see us on a European tour for Raw and SmackDown. Leading into Royal Rumble, which takes place in Saudi Arabia. Tickets are already on fire for that event and, again, creates more scarcity in The United States. Which is a good thing in terms of our overall gates.”

