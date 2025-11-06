More WWE News and Notes

– Ridge Holland has now been moved to the alumni section of the WWE roster page.
– Cody Rhodes sister responds to haters blaming Cody Rhodes for recently low tickets sales in WWE:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/e9tF46kwc4
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 6, 2025
– Stevie Turner has bid farewell to WWE following her final Evolve segment airing:
My last work as the PM of #WWEEvolve and @WWE✌
Bye for now #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xgHS4hDR3S
— STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) November 6, 2025
– WWE is now officially selling El Grande Americano singlets for low price of $77.99 on the WWE Shop.