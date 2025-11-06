More WWE News and Notes

– Ridge Holland has now been moved to the alumni section of the WWE roster page.

Cody Rhodes sister responds to haters blaming Cody Rhodes for recently low tickets sales in WWE:

Stevie Turner has bid farewell to WWE following her final Evolve segment airing:

– WWE is now officially selling El Grande Americano singlets for low price of $77.99 on the WWE Shop.

