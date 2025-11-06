Jim Cornette on WWE’s current product, Logan Paul on CM Punk, and Kiyomiya vs. Kenoh

– Logan Paul (via his YouTube vlog) on CM Punk:

“So, my theory is if a guy who’s 0-2 in the UFC has that [World Heavyweight] title, and I beat Floyd Mayweather, why can’t I get that title?”

– Kaito Kiyomiya will face Kenoh in a 60 minute Ironman Match on December 7th at Korakuen Hall for Kaito’s 10th Anniversary match.

– Jim Cornette recently compared watching RAW or SmackDown to watching paint dry.

Among his many remarks, he said:

“It’s a two-hour show, and every 45 minutes or so, you get two minutes of action. And at the end, somebody runs out to start a fight before they go off the air.”

Cornette went on to tear into WWE for being boring, repetitive, and stuck on autopilot.

He said it’s gotten so dull that everything just blurs together, and his co-host Brian last admitted it’s hard to even stay motivated to watch the shows anymore.