GoFundMe established for Ridge Holland, Former WWE star returning, Lynch on Shimmer’s anniversary

– A GoFundMe has been set up to support Luke Menzies’ (Ridge Holland) family following his WWE departure. Chelsea Green will contribute $1,000 monthly, while Nick Jackson and Kyle Fletcher have each donated $1,000.

– Becky Lynch wishes Shimmer a Happy 20th Anniversary. She will always be grateful for the chance Shimmer gave:

– The last ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Ezekiel Jackson, is making his return to the ring and is now accepting bookings for 2026.