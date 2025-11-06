GoFundMe established for Ridge Holland, Former WWE star returning, Lynch on Shimmer’s anniversary

– A GoFundMe has been set up to support Luke Menzies’ (Ridge Holland) family following his WWE departure. Chelsea Green will contribute $1,000 monthly, while Nick Jackson and Kyle Fletcher have each donated $1,000.
– Becky Lynch wishes Shimmer a Happy 20th Anniversary. She will always be grateful for the chance Shimmer gave:
#shimmer pic.twitter.com/mK1WguRnBV
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 6, 2025
– The last ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Ezekiel Jackson, is making his return to the ring and is now accepting bookings for 2026.
Preparing for 2026!!! #bigryck #ezekieljackson #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/M7JJ7rpq1D
— FKA Ezekiel Jackson WWE (@RycklonS) November 4, 2025