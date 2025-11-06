AEW News and Notes

– Tony Schiavone explains how he & Hangman Page worked together to fool The Opps.

Tony Schiavone explains how he & Hangman Page worked together to fool The Opps. Tony said they worked on his tie, glasses & jacket. Both had white shirts on, Hangman even put a little padding on his midsection. He also worked on his old man walk. (What Happened When podcast) pic.twitter.com/GPK9LCfSVW — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) November 6, 2025

(source: What Happened When podcast)

– Memphis Wrestling announced that Marko Stunt is joining the promotion as both an on-screen performer and a mentor to its roster.

– Eddie Kingston (Via Busted Open Radio) was asked if AEW is still the same now compared to when he Debut ….

“It’s definitely changed. The roster has changed. The office has changed, all that stuff. Is it change for good or for bad? That’s not for me to say because I still get my check. So to me, it’s good still.

* Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Blood and Guts Advantage Battles

–Men’s Match 3: Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

–Women’s Match 2: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

–Women’s Match 3 (if necessary): Harley Cameron vs. Thekla

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday, 11/8! Blood & Guts Advantage Battle@RoderickStrong vs @JonMoxley With the sides tied 1-1 in the Advantage Battle, the winner of the rubber match between Strong & Moxley will earn the advantage for Blood & Guts, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/Ks7gsWAjUw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2025