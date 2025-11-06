11/1/25 AEW Collision viewership hits a historic low

Both WWE SmackDown and AEW Collision hit record low viewership numbers this past weekend against Major League Baseball’s 2025 World Series.

SmackDown’s October 31st episode on USA Network drew 933,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating (272,000 in 18-49) — the lowest in the show’s history. Airing on Halloween and opposite Game 6 of the Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series (which drew over 17 million viewers), SmackDown’s audience dropped 19% overall and 31% in the key demo, though it still ranked #1 on cable Friday night.

AEW Collision’s November 1st episode also hit a historic low in the 18-49 demographic, averaging 217,000 total viewers and 41,000 in the demo (0.03). While total viewership only dipped 5%, the demo fell 24% compared to the prior week, with female viewership dropping 52%. Game 7 of the World Series dominated with 24.8 million viewers and a 5.85 demo rating on Fox. Collision ranked #21 on cable and returns live from Houston next Saturday.

(source: Programming Insider)