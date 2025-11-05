WWE News and Notes

– Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract runs into 2028, according to Fightful.

– Former Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton (via Culture Kings Presents) expressed her desire to compete in a main event match at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“Maybe London, is it The O2? Maybe I could headline The O2 and have the (Union Flag) on my gear, I think that could be iconic.”

– Charlotte Flair via X:

– On last night’s episode of NXT, Thea Hail and Joe Hendry crashed Chelsea Green and Ethan Page celebration and challenged to a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles at NXT Gold Rush. WWE posted: