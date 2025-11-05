Video: Rhodes says he tries to avoid becoming a corporate version of himself

Cody Rhodes says he tries to avoid becoming a corporate version of himself:

“I think everyone thought ‘WWE lifer’ and nobody knew this was always the goal until I really said it out loud and tried to will it in existence and came back to WWE.

But I think a lot about it now, because now I’m often put out there as the face of the company and I don’t know if that’s accurate or not, but that’s often where I’m positioned and I’m honored by that role. But I think, is he still inside? I know that’s like a crazy thing. Is this ‘disruptor’, is he still in there? How would he approach this? How would he feel?

I try everything I can to not become a corporate version of myself, even in the most corporate settings because it could be quite easy, actually. You get everything you ever want and then you gotta find it inside. Is it still lit? Is it still on fire, you know?”

(Source: All the Smoke Podcast)