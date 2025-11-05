Two more title matches announced for NXT Gold Rush 2025

Two more title matches were announced for the upcoming two-week NXT Gold Rush event on The CW.

The TNA Knockouts title will be on the line as Kelani Jordan will defend against Lei Ying Lee from TNA and Jordynne Grace from NXT in a triple threat match. This match was announced by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella during last night’s NXT broadcast.

Also, the newly-crowned AAA Mixed Tag Team champions, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, will defend the titles against TNA’s Joe Hendry and NXT’s Thea Hail. Hendry showed up on NXT last night and gatecrashed the Page and Green celebration party, with Hail coming out from a giant cake to spoil the celebration.

NXT Gold Rush, with participation from TNA, AAA, and EVOLVE, will take place across two nights on November 18 and 25. The November 18 show will be live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden and the November 25 show will be taped immediately after.

TRIPLE. THREAT. MATCH. As @thisistna Director of Authority, Santino Marella just announced that @kelani_wwe will defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against @theleiyinglee AND @jordynnegrace at NXT Gold Rush!!@milanmiracle pic.twitter.com/t2OqsRbJmF — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996