Stratus graces the cover of Bodyscape magazine (photo), Dragon Lee booked for AAA Alianzas

Trish Stratus is on the cover of BodyScape Magazine.

BoomThe #Trish25 SPECIAL EDITION issue of Bodyscape! PRE-ORDERS begin on FRIDAY Just wait til you what’s see included … Text TRISH to 24587 for early access to cover #113 @picturegroove1

Editor @kerrieleebrown pic.twitter.com/lBrSoh1FaD — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 5, 2025

WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee will face Mecha Wolf at the AAA Alianzas tour event on November 28:

.@dragonlee95 vs. Mecha Wolf en PUEBLA 28 de noviembre, Auditorio GNP Seguros: Gira #AlianzasAAA Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/D6KYuJIUPN pic.twitter.com/rHpY4QcftO — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 5, 2025