Stratus graces the cover of Bodyscape magazine (photo), Dragon Lee booked for AAA Alianzas

Trish Stratus is on the cover of BodyScape Magazine.
BoomThe #Trish25 SPECIAL EDITION issue of Bodyscape! PRE-ORDERS begin on FRIDAY
Just wait til you what’s see included …
Text TRISH to 24587 for early access to cover #113
@picturegroove1
Editor @kerrieleebrown pic.twitter.com/lBrSoh1FaD
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 5, 2025
WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee will face Mecha Wolf at the AAA Alianzas tour event on November 28:
.@dragonlee95 vs. Mecha Wolf en PUEBLA
28 de noviembre, Auditorio GNP Seguros: Gira #AlianzasAAA
Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/D6KYuJIUPN pic.twitter.com/rHpY4QcftO
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 5, 2025