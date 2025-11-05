Stratus graces the cover of Bodyscape magazine (photo), Dragon Lee booked for AAA Alianzas

Trish Stratus is on the cover of BodyScape Magazine.

WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee will face Mecha Wolf at the AAA Alianzas tour event on November 28:

