Smackdown records a new record low viewership, Maven comments on WWE’s ticket prices

– WWE SmackDown last Friday (October 31) pulled in 933,000 viewers in ratings. It has now set a new record as the lowest-rated episode in SmackDown history, excluding the FS1 episodes.

– Maven comments on WWE’s current ticket pricing, feels Vince McMahon understood that pricing for families was important:

“It’s one of the things that angers me the most. I wish — you can say what you want about Vince McMahon. Vince knew that the everyday family was where his bread was buttered. He knew that in order to create generational fans, he was going to have to make his product accessible on a weekly basis, accessible on a monthly basis, at an affordable rate.

I remember also going to my first show when I was, I think, seven years old. I asked my dad how much that cost. He told me it was about $300 for everything — the tickets, the parking, the food, everything. $300 for everybody. That was his whole investment in that. Right now, you’re not even getting one ticket — one good ticket — for that.”

(source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)