Shayna Baszler captures independent title, Thunder Rosa addresses breast augmentation speculation

– Shayna Baszler defeated Lacey Lane to become the new BRCW Women’s Champion on Sunday.

– Thunder Rosa’s AEW career has unfortunately been beset by injuries, having missed most of 2023 due to a back injury and then being diagnosed with a concussion. And while she would return to the ring, at present she is sidelined again, having recently disclosed, “I didn’t get the results that I wanted.” Still, the popular luchadora is keeping herself busy while being off television, and during a new YouTube video where she met fans, she addressed the speculation that she has undergone breast augmentation surgery, noting that the reason her bust is larger is simply because she’s put on some weight.

“I mean, I’m packing. People were asking. Sorry. I’m just like, really, People were asking if I got a boob job. Cuz I gained weight, you know. Yeah, You know how it is. You gain weight, and where does it go? Here. Here.”