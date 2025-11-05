Saraya’s father hospitalized, Tony Khan quotes from the new AEW book

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
218

Saraya’s via X:

Just a quick message to say yes my dad is in the hospital. I’ve had a lot of messages of concern about it. He has been sick for a while. But what I will say is, he’s doing a lot better and getting healthier every single day. Appreciate all the messages. Hes the strongest human I know, very lucky and grateful that he’s my Daddio.

Hes going to be okay, he’ll be there for a little while but again he’s doing incredible and making big progress

– Quotes from Tony Khan in the new AEW book:

“This wasn’t looking back at WCW and ECW twenty years later and trying to re-create it. We were going to make our own history.

I think pro wrestling at its best can be about all different kinds of rivalries and relationships, friendships and grudges.”

(source: This Book Is All Elite)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here