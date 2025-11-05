Ridge Holland terminated by WWE, Mercedes Mone announced for HOG SuperClash

– Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies) has had his WWE deal terminated early after the company deemed some of his recent posts a breach of contract. His deal was originally set to run until mid-November, but it’s been indicated he won’t be paid for the remaining period.

(Source: Fightful)

– Mercedes Moné will challenge APAC Champion Nor “Phoenix” Diana at HOG SuperClash on November 15 in Long Island. It marks Phoenix’s first U.S. title defense, with Moné aiming to win her 13th career championship.

Mercedes Monè challenges for the APAC Wrestling Women’s Championship at @HOGwrestling Superclash! APAC is a Malaysian wrestling company & their champion @nordianapw is defending her title in New York! pic.twitter.com/9Qk1MQrxEx — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) November 5, 2025