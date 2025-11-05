Mike Santana on NXT talent holding TNA titles, NJPW announces line-ups for the World Tag League

– Mike Santana says that “everybody” in TNA was “p*ssed off” with NXT stars holding their titles.
“They definitely weren’t jokes. Everybody was straightforward and pissed off. Especially the original core guys like me, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Kazarian. We were like, ‘Yo, we have to change this.’ You don’t like to listen to what other people are saying, but that kind of gets to you.
“I feel like the best thing that came out of it was it motivated everybody. The fire that was lit backstage was, ‘We ain’t popping off like this. This is not happening.’ We all banded together and were like, ‘We have to do something about it.’ That’s when everything started to kick off and we started making more moves… It just motivated the hell out of everybody.”
(Source: No Contest Wrestling Podcast)
– NJPW announced the line-up for the World Tag League
A Block:
Bishamon
Taichi & Satoshi Kojima
Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg
El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa
Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd
Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney
EVIL & Don Fale
Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
Tanahashi & ELP
Umino & Uemura
David Finlay & Hiromu Takahashi
Knockout Brothers
ZSJ & Oiwa
O-Khan & Callum Newman
Narita & SANADA
Monster Sauce