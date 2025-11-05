Mike Santana on NXT talent holding TNA titles, NJPW announces line-ups for the World Tag League

– Mike Santana says that “everybody” in TNA was “p*ssed off” with NXT stars holding their titles.

“They definitely weren’t jokes. Everybody was straightforward and pissed off. Especially the original core guys like me, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Kazarian. We were like, ‘Yo, we have to change this.’ You don’t like to listen to what other people are saying, but that kind of gets to you.

“I feel like the best thing that came out of it was it motivated everybody. The fire that was lit backstage was, ‘We ain’t popping off like this. This is not happening.’ We all banded together and were like, ‘We have to do something about it.’ That’s when everything started to kick off and we started making more moves… It just motivated the hell out of everybody.”

(Source: No Contest Wrestling Podcast)

– NJPW announced the line-up for the World Tag League

A Block:

Bishamon

Taichi & Satoshi Kojima

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg

El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa

Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd

Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney

EVIL & Don Fale

Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

Tanahashi & ELP

Umino & Uemura

David Finlay & Hiromu Takahashi

Knockout Brothers

ZSJ & Oiwa

O-Khan & Callum Newman

Narita & SANADA

Monster Sauce