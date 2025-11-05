Kevin Nash on Rhea Ripley’s “ungodly” charisma

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about the current women’s roster, including his thoughts on former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Rhea Ripley:

“Rhea looks like she’s not real. Rhea looks like she’s AI. So I was watching, her boyfriend doing pull-downs. And she jumped on his back during the f***ing pull-downs and hooked her legs. It was the same thing I said when I met her in the gym. She was so much smaller than I thought she would be. I thought she’d be like Charlotte. I thought she’d be like, Charlotte’s size. But her charisma f***ing just is ungodly.”

On the Absences Of Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar From WWE TV:

“I guess there’s only four places at the at the table. My whole thing is, I heard on the internet that they weren’t bringing Brock back for quite some time. So like, to squash Cena on his farewell tour, then just kind of have that just be a squash and then done, it’s just — I dunno.”