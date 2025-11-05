CM Punk’s birthday message for Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee thanks his fans

– Former WWE star Wes Lee thanks fans for their love and support since being released from the company:

I want to apologize to everyone that showed so much love for me in the midst of everything that’s happened. The outpouring of support and adoration was overwhelming to say the least and I have to thank you all for adding fuel to my fire. it’s time to get back in my bag.. — Dezmond Xavier (@WesLee_WWE) November 4, 2025

– CM Punk’s birthday message for Roxanne Perez from his Instagram Stories:

“Proud of how hard you’ve worked this last year and how far you’ve come. Please stop hanging around Dominik Mysterio.”