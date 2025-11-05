CM Punk’s birthday message for Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee thanks his fans

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
263

– Former WWE star Wes Lee thanks fans for their love and support since being released from the company:

CM Punk’s birthday message for Roxanne Perez from his Instagram Stories:

“Proud of how hard you’ve worked this last year and how far you’ve come. Please stop hanging around Dominik Mysterio.”

