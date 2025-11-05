AEW News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
219

– You can order the new Adam Copeland figure:

– Tomohiro Ishii suffered a dislocated shoulder at a recent AEW event and will miss upcoming cards.

– Closer look at Bandido’s Día de los Muertos body paint:

– Konosuke Takeshita (via NJPW press conference) says that if he wins at WK20, he will have Double the title defenses even with a busy schedule since he’s Triple contracted. Takeshita promises to come wrestle in Japan more, and defend both belts separately. He has no plans to unify the World/Global titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here