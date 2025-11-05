11/5/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage



Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Bayou Music Center

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Footage of Adam Page beating down the Opps while dressed as Tony Schiavone airs. The real Schiavone is in the ring, and he tries to talk about the new AEW National Championship, but he is interrupted by the Opps. Samoa Joe says they have a problem, and he finds it hard to believe that Schiavone had nothing to do with what happened last week. Schiavone says he respects them, but Joe shuts him up and says the consequences are coming for him.

The Opps get on the apron, but security runs out and gets into the ring. Adam Page hits the ring and security holds him back as the Opps drop back to the floor. Joe says they can take care of two problems at once and get back to the apron, but Eddie Kingston and Hook rush the ring to even the odds. The Opps head up the ramp, and Page says he is Joe’s problem. Page says he will beat Joe’s ass at Full Gear, and then Hook syas they should prove they are fighting champions and put the titles on the line tonight.

Joe tells Hook to never speak to him that way, but they will put the titles on the line and beat their asses. Schiavone says Tony Khan has made it official.

—

Match 1 – Blood and Guts Advantage Battle Best-of-3 Series

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy goes after Castagnoli immediately, but Castagnoli comes back and works over Cassidy with the ropes. The bell finally rings, and Cassidy dodges an uppercut. Castagnoli slams Cassidy on top of the LED board and throws him back into the ring. Cassidy comes back with a sleeper hold, but Castagnoli counters with joint manipulation and the Giant Swing. Castagnoli sends Cassidy to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli suplexes Cassidy and follows with a gut-wrench throw. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts and body shots in the corner, but Cassidy comes back with a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Cassidy gets a back-slide for a two count and delivers a PK. Cassidy drops Castagnoli with a DDT on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two. Castagnoli comes back with a Liger Bomb for a two count, and then goes into a cross-face.

Cassidy gets free, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and gets another two count. Castagnoli delivers more uppercuts in the ropes and puts him up top, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Castagnoli counters an Orange Punch with an uppercut, but Cassidy comes back with an Orange Punch after dodging a pop-up powerbomb. Cassidy charges out of the corner, but Castagnoli counters with a pop-up uppercut for the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

-Death Riders lead series 1-0.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with Mark Briscoe, Kyle Fletcher, and Don Callis. Briscoe says he has seen the response of his challenge from Callis, but he wants to see one from Fletcher. Before Fletcher can respond, Briscoe says Fletcher took an easy way out last time, and he wants Fletcher to be a man this time around and challenges him to a No Disqualification Match. Fletcher says he likes that idea, and Callis agrees, but only if Briscoe agrees to something in return. Briscoe asks if Callis wants his career, but Callis says no and instead says if Briscoe loses he will join the Family and leave the Conglomeration.

—

Backstage, Renee is with The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander, and Don Callis. Callis asks the Bucks how the ride from the airport was, and then says he saw how the company was treating them. Callis said he made the decision to help them, because when they are with him they are with family. The rest of the Family walks up, including Kazuchika Okada, and they say they need more time before the Family walks away. Okada tells them to not take too much time.

—

Match 2 – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Athena and Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale

Athena and Mone attack Cameron and Nightingale at the bell, and then Mone works over Cameron in the ropes. Mone goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out at two. Athena tags in and delivers shots to Cameron before tagging Mone right back in. Cameron drops Mone with a back-drop suplex, and then Nightingale tags in. Nightingal edrops Mone with a series of shots, and then splashes both Athena and Mone in the corner. Nightingale delivers a double dropkick and Cameron tags back in. Athena gets sent to the apron, and then Cameron and Nightingale double-team Mone.

Cameron goes for the cover, but Athena breaks it up at two. Athena kicks Nightingale to the floor, and Mone delivers a backstabber to Cameron. Athena dives onto Nightingale and Mone delivers the Meteora to Cameron. Mone slams Cameron to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Athena and Mone try to suplex Cameron, but she gets free and Nightingale makes a blind tag. Cameron delivers a double crucifix bomb and Nightingale follows with a double Pounce. Nightingale delivers shots to Athena in the corner and follows with the cannonball. Nightingale delivers a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Athena kicks out at two. Athena comes back with a forearm ahot and Mone tags back in. They slam Nightingale down and Mone goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at two. Mone delivers quick shots, but Nightingale counters and slams her down.

Cameron tags back in and delivers Soul Food to Mone. Athena slams Cameron down, and then Nightingale drops Athena with a lariat. Athena comes back with shots to both, and Mone delivers the backstabber to Cameron. Mone locks in the Statement Maker, but Nightingale pounces Athena into Mone to break it up. Athena and Nightingale tag in an exchange shots. Athena delivers an enzuigiri, but Nightingale comes back with a clothesline. Nightingale drops Mone with an elbow strike, and follows with a Death Valley Driver. Athena dodges a cannonball and follows with a kick.

Cameron tags in, but Athena throws both of them down and gets a two count. Billie Starkz runs out and gets the ROH Women’s World title belt. Kris Statlander comes out and drops Starkz with a clothesline, and then Nightingale delivers a powerbomb to Athena. Cameron delivers Her Finishing Move to Athena and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale

—

Schiavone is back in the ring, and he announces a Casino Gauntlet Match will take place at Full Gear, and the winner will become the inaugural AEW National Champion. He says guys have been signing up all day, and he introduces two of the first guys who signed up: Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, who are joined by MVP. MVP runs down some legends who have been a National Champion before, and then asks who is more iconic than Lashley or better than Benjamin. Schiavone asks what happens if they go against each other, and MVP says they always handle business and the winners of that would be all of the Hurt Syndicate and the fans.

The Demand interrupt. Ricochet says he will make this quick, because he doesn’t want to be in Texas longer than he has to be. Ricochet calls the Syndicate old and mocks them for talking about championship gold. Ricochet says he told the Syndicate he would make sure they never win gold again, and he’s done that so far. MVP says no one cares what they have to say, and the only thing they are good at is betting their asses beat by the Syndicate.

Ricochet says the only thing that matter is that he will be leaving Full Gear as the National Champion, and then MVP invites them into the ring. They all stare each other down before the Demand walk backstage.

—

Backstage, Jurassic Express are walking around. Jack Perry says there are more important things than money, like friendship. Perry says he knows the Bucks are going through a rough patch and says this should help, where he them stabs a $100 bill with a knife onto a crate before they walk away.

—

Match 3 – Blood and Guts Advantage Battle Best-of-3 Series

Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin

They exchange holds, and Allin takes Garcia down with a side-headlock. Garcia grabs Allin’s ear the break the hold and chops him in the throat. Garcia stomps Allin in the corner and chokes him with a turnbuckle pad. Allin comes back with shots to Garcia’s arm, and then bites him. Allin dives into Garcia on the outside and slams him into the barricade. Allin connects with a splash against the barricade and gets Garcia back into the ring. Garcia rolls right back out, and then traps Allin in the ring skirt and delivers shots. Garcia kicks Allin in the face and throws him knee-first into the steps as the show heads to a commercial.