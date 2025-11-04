WWE News and Notes

– The October 27th episode of Raw did 2,300,000 global views.

– The opening segment from WWE RAW this week reportedly went over its time, according to Bryan Alvarez:

“Opening segment went approximately ten minutes long and they were scrambling.”

– There were reportedly internal pitches for John Cena to become WWE World Champion once again before his retirement, reports Fightful.

– Scott Steiner (via Geek’d Con) is open to working with Bron Breakker in WWE:

“I mean, I’ll definitely help them out if they wanted it. I mean, I haven’t thought about it, but if they did think that I could do something with him, yeah I would definitely go back and help them out. That would be great.”