WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes (via All The Smoke podcast) has revealed that his next contract with WWE will probably be his final contract.

It’s the house that built me and it’s the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position.”

– Fightful Select has reported that WWE’s executives are not happy with the turnout for Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on November 1. Despite offering a stacked card with two world championships on the line, WrestleTix reported that only 7,867 tickets were distributed, with the venue being set up to hold 8,088. An attendance just shy of 8,000 is a far cry from the company’s 2025 average attendance of 11-12,000 for major events.

