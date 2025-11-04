Videos: Rey Mysterio returns on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio, who suffered a torn groin and ruptured eardrum just prior to WWE WrestleMania 41, has made a few appearances on television while recovering. During the November 3rd 2025 edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio’s promo was interrupted by his father Rey. On commentary, it was confirmed that Rey had been medically cleared.

Rey said he had an issue with Dominik calling himself the greatest luchador of all time and mentioned several names, including Eddie Guerrero. Dominik said he was better than all of them, including Eddie and Rey.

After more words were exchanged, Dominik attempted to attack Rey, but Rey fought back. Rey delivered a 619 and went for a top-rope splash, but Dominik escaped.

