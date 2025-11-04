UFC issues statement addressing irregular betting activity, AEW moved storage to Nashville

– AEW recently moved all of their storage items from Florida over to Nashville, so there is no longer a training ring in Florida, reports Bryan Alvarez. This is notable because that’s where the wrestlers would go to work out and try to get cleared. Not sure what the plan is now.

– The UFC has issued an official statement addressing the irregular betting activity surrounding the Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier Del Valle fight at UFC Vegas 110.

“Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events.

Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1.

We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport.”