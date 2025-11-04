Triple H explains on how WWE writes their shows, Sting’s final face paint appearance announced

– Triple H says that WWE shows are not written on the basis of ‘it’ll be a great match,’ but on the basis of the story that can be created.

“Some people in our business take this wrong, we don’t write the shows based on ‘that’ll be a great match,’ we write it on the stories that we can create. The Protagonist, the antagonist, how does that work with each other. Telling stories that can resonate, that maybe they’ve experienced in their real life, some type of fantastical version of that.”

(source: All in Podcast)

– Sting will officially retire his LEGENDARY face paint on December 20th.

His final appearance in war paint will be at WrestleVerse Fest in Pittsburgh.