Rusev on dating experiences after breaking up with CJ Perry, MVP praises Ricochet

– Rusev opened up about dating experiences during his brief split from CJ Perry, revealing he went on a few casual dates just for conversation, not romance. “I just wanted to see what kind of conversation I can have with another female,” he said.

Rusev emphasized that he never sought anything physical or romantic—just genuine talks. He mentioned meeting with classmates or old friends, noting how different conversations felt across various age groups. “They weren’t girlfriends,” he clarified. “I didn’t want to sleep with them. I just wanted to talk. It was interesting to see how people think at different ages.”

– MVP praises Ricochet:

“I talk about the little details that a lot of people don’t understand, you know, what makes people great. And Ricochet is amazing, man. His body control, what he’s capable of doing with his body, the details when he sells… he’s phenomenal.

In our business, when everything’s working the way it’s supposed to, we make each other look better than we are. Ricochet will make you look way better than you are. And I think he’s doing the best work of his career.”

(sourece: @ShowMarkingOut)