Rusev addresses rumors claiming he refused to do jobs in AEW

Rusev addressed circulating rumors claiming he refused to do jobs in AEW, firmly denying them. He said, “There’s a lot of rumors out there, but the problem is that a lot of these rumors are spread by one person, by these dirt sheets, so-called dirt sheets… They have no evidence, no proof, right? They just can go out there, run a story … and nothing can be traced back to them.” He emphasized that judging his AEW run proves the rumors false, pointing out several losses that contradict the claims, stating, “Clearly when I lost [the title to] to Sammy Guevara, that didn’t make any sense. When I lost to [Bryan Danielson] right after, that didn’t make any sense. When I lost to whoever … So let the people go back and review whatever and we can talk about that.”

Dave Meltzer also weighed in, recalling a previous incident regarding a knee injury. He said, “I remember when I wrote he had a knee injury, he said I was lying, then started wrestling with a giant knee brace on.”

(Source: Shak Wrestling)