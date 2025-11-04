Ridge Holland facing mortgage struggle after injury and contract expiration

Ridge Holland, a WWE wrestler injured in a Lisfranc foot injury during a TNA event in Edmonton, Canada, in September, learned on October 13 that his contract would not renew beyond November 14. WWE is covering his surgery and therapy costs, which could extend up to seven months, along with potential neck fusion, but payments stop after the contract ends, leaving him unable to work. Holland shared his frustration on social media about possibly not paying his mortgage, drawing mixed reactions from supporters criticizing WWE’s support and others pointing to personal financial planning.

