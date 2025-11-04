Matches announced for Raw, AEW book out today, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom matches, Brian Keith note

– WWE announced Charlotte and Alexa Bliss vs Kabuki Warriors for next week’s Raw. Also announced, Women’s World Championship Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez.

– Top matches announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, including Konosuke Takeshita vs Yota Tsuji and Syuri vs Saya Kamitani

HUGE additions have been made to Wrestle Kingdom 20! IWGP Global & World heavyweight titles

Takeshita vs Tsuji! IWGP & NJPW STRONG Women's titles Kamitani vs Syuri! NEVER Openweight title EVIl vs Aaron Wolf!#njpw #njwk20 pic.twitter.com/k1E3bopgr4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 4, 2025

– AEW’s first ever book… THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE has officially released as of today.

– DEFY Wrestling has announced:

DEFY AEON

11.21.2025 | WA Hall | Seattle WA THE REMATCH

BRYAN KEITH (c) vs. CODY CHHUN Patreon members tickets on sale NOW:https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B pic.twitter.com/KQzMRVgyAv — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) October 30, 2025

After Bryan Keith defeated Cody Chhun in a hard-fought championship battle at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, fans have been demanding a rematch. Now, the moment has arrived. Two of DEFY’s finest collide once again, this time in Seattle and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

THE REMATCH

DEFY World Championship

BRYAN KEITH (c) vs. SOTHEARA CODY CHHUN

Friday, November 21, 2025 Washington Hall, Seattle WA

8:00 PM | 16+