Matches announced for Raw, AEW book out today, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom matches, Brian Keith note

– WWE announced Charlotte and Alexa Bliss vs Kabuki Warriors for next week’s Raw. Also announced, Women’s World Championship Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez.
– Top matches announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, including Konosuke Takeshita vs Yota Tsuji and Syuri vs Saya Kamitani
HUGE additions have been made to Wrestle Kingdom 20!
IWGP Global & World heavyweight titles
Takeshita vs Tsuji!
IWGP & NJPW STRONG Women's titles
Kamitani vs Syuri!
NEVER Openweight title
EVIl vs Aaron Wolf!#njpw #njwk20 pic.twitter.com/k1E3bopgr4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 4, 2025
– AEW’s first ever book… THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE has officially released as of today.
#aew pic.twitter.com/5agBllhFwD
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 4, 2025
– DEFY Wrestling has announced:
DEFY AEON
11.21.2025 | WA Hall | Seattle WA
THE REMATCH
BRYAN KEITH (c) vs. CODY CHHUN
Patreon members tickets on sale NOW:https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B pic.twitter.com/KQzMRVgyAv
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) October 30, 2025
After Bryan Keith defeated Cody Chhun in a hard-fought championship battle at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, fans have been demanding a rematch. Now, the moment has arrived. Two of DEFY’s finest collide once again, this time in Seattle and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
THE REMATCH
DEFY World Championship
BRYAN KEITH (c) vs. SOTHEARA CODY CHHUN
Friday, November 21, 2025 Washington Hall, Seattle WA
8:00 PM | 16+