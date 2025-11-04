JBL on Vince McMahon: “He ain’t going quietly in the night”

John “Bradshaw” Layfield predicts that Vince McMahon will release a “raw” tell-all book within the next “one to two years”.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be beyond belief,” JBL said. “I have a feeling it will be raw, and it will be completely no freaking hiding and nothing. I think Vince is going to let everything out, and I think it’s going to be one of the best books ever written”.

JBL explained that Vince McMahon was previously “very upset” about Hulk Hogan’s book from 20 years ago, which he felt was a “home version”. “Vince wanted him to write a book that was about Hogan,” JBL stated. “Hogan had a wild, crazy life. I mean, he lived like a freaking rock star. I’m telling you, Mick Jagger would be jealous of the way Hogan lived, and Vince wanted that put in the book. Instead, it was almost just half written in character… And Vince was… very disappointed”.

JBL believes McMahon’s book will be different: “I have a feeling Vince is going to put every single detail in there, embarrassing or not”. He recalled a moment with Vince after the TKO deal was finalized: “I hadn’t seen him in forever… and I said, ‘I am so happy you did not go quietly in the night.’ And that man looked at me, and his eyes, it’s like they lit on fire… He goes, ‘You f***ing knew I wouldn’t do that'”.

JBL concluded, “He ain’t going quietly in the night. I can tell you that”.