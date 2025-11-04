Cody Rhodes on the “The Final Boss” persona, HBK proud of Chelsea Green & Ethan Page

Cody Rhodes praised The Rock’s recent WWE run and his creation of “The Final Boss” persona, calling it one of the most exciting developments in wrestling. Rhodes said, “I think The Rock is on there, Mount Rushmore-wise,” acknowledging The Rock’s legendary status in the industry. He pointed out how The Rock reinvented himself upon returning to WWE: “He came back to a very tumultuous WWE… and decided, nope, I’m not gonna deal with that. I’m instead gonna create a new character even though I’m already one of the greatest characters ever.”

Rhodes emphasized that the “Final Boss” character still has plenty of untapped potential, stating, “We’ve just scratched the surface on The Final Boss. There’s something incredibly special there.” He concluded by reaffirming The Rock’s legacy: “The Rock is on my Mount Rushmore.”

Source: All The Smoke

