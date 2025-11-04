Brian Cage reveals he needs to undergo a third knee surgery

Brian Cage revealed he needs to undergo a third knee surgery due to complications from his previous operation. He said he’s done “everything imaginable” to recover but now must “go back under the knife” to correct the issue.
Cage admitted the news left him “upset and depressed” and full of doubt, but promised that once it’s fixed, he’ll “pick up the pieces, rebuild, and become a better version of The Machine once again.”
#aew pic.twitter.com/75oV16YfnF
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 5, 2025