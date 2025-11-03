WWE Raw is live tonight from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

On tap for tonight’s show is new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors, Penta vs. El Grande Americano, as well as Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 3, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/3/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us going as always. We then see highlights from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, culminating in CM Punk capturing the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a win over ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso.

CM Punk, Logan Paul & The Re-Vision Kick Off The Show

Inside the Rio Rancho Events Center, we see various WWE Superstars making their arrivals to the building as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to this week’s show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ as new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk makes his way out to kick off the show.

“The Second City Saint” says it feels good to be alive in a Monday night in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He mentions having a lot of people to thank. He starts off by thanking his dog Larry and wife with “the ass that won’t quit” AJ Lee.

Next, Punk thanks the fans. Some call them the WWE Universe. To him, they’re CM Punk fans. Punk doesn’t get here without each and every single one of them. Punk tells them to clap for themselves because they deserve it. A “CM Punk” chant fires up.

The third person he wants to thank is “Main Event” Jey Uso. Punk thanks him for the tough match and the hard fight. Uso is truly a main eventer. Punk says, “Yeet!” Going forward, he’d like to be friends, but he understands if it doesn’t turn out that way.

Two years ago, he said he’s not here to make friends. He’s here to earn money and be a champion. Punk did that. Another “CM Punk” chant picks up. Punk doesn’t know how much time he has left, but SummerSlam taught him something. He held the title for three minutes after beating Gunther.

So he has to hold onto it as tightly as possible for now. There is no snake in the grass, Seth Rollins, waiting in the wings to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Punk asks the crowd to indulge him and mocks Rollins’ taunt where he swings the title around.

Punk sarcastically says, “Speedy recovery.” If Rollins comes back, he’ll put him back on the couch. This title is vindication. For two years, he walked around as a king without a crown. With the crown, there’s a target on his back and front. There’s a locker room full of badass talent.

If he’s not who he claims to be, the Best in the World, he could lose this title. Punk knows there’s already a line with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Vision says they’re coming for his gold. Punk wants to be a fighting champion for a multitude of reasons.

There are a lot of people he wants to punch in the face, like Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman. Punk wants to test himself against the best this company has to offer, including the best professional wrestlers on earth, such as AJ Styles. Styles has earned the right to step up and get a title shot.

Someone who has two belts and hasn’t earned or deserved any, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio… he’s filed under someone he wants to punch in the face. Punk mentions that JD McDonagh is an exceptional professional wrestler. If Punk isn’t himself on his best day and McDonagh is, he could lose this title.

Finn Bálor is another great. Sheamus? He’ll be his huckleberry. There’s another contemporary who doesn’t have much time, John Cena… he’ll be Cena’s huckleberry. If he wants some, he can come get some. If anyone wants it, they can get in line because “the champ is here.”

Logan Paul then comes out, to the dismay of CM Punk. He makes his way into the ring after taking his sweet time. Punk says he meant anyone but him. Logan talks about beating many of the guys Punk just named as worthy opponents. Before he can say much else, we hear Paul Heyman’s voice.

Heyman makes his way out accompanied by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Heyman introduces himself and says they’re about to take a walk all the way down to that ring. Heyman says he heard Punk refer to himself as a king without a crown. Heyman sees “a bitch without an owner.” He’s talking to “Mr. YouTube,” Logan Paul.

The front of the line goes to the man who recently beat Roman Reigns, “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed. The front of the line belongs to the future of WrestleMania, Bron Breakker. Paul isn’t on the line. He’s on the line to get on the line for the opportunity to get to the champion.

Punk has been champion for two days, 432 days shorter than when THEY were champion. Heyman reminds Punk that he’s not the reason they lost the title. Heyman says, “Your move.” A “CM Punk” chant fires up. Heyman says, “You’re in the wrong place at the wrong time. Get to steppin’… NOW! NOW!” Paul looks flabbergasted that Paul isn’t moving.

Paul says, “You snooze, you lose.” They’re pretty slow. Paul was here first. If they wanted the spot, they should have put some pep in their step and found some hustle. Breakker smiles incredulously. Breakker says Heyman bought everyone two weeks to live because they had to sit and be patient for two weeks.

And this was right after they dropped Seth Rollins in the dirt. They had to be patient for weeks until the new champion was crowned. Punk had his moment, but the dog isn’t waiting anymore. The crowd barks. Breakker says he’s coming for what belongs to him.

There’s nothing else standing in his way except for a guy holding it to keep it warm and a “dumbass YouTuber” who thinks he’s tough. Breakker tells them to get out of his ring, or he’ll whip them like a dog. Punk tells Paul he’s either fighting with him or he can get the hell out of his ring.

Paul wags his finger and opts not to fight with Punk. Paul gets out of the ring and walks around Reed. Paul tries to get around Breakker, but Breakker shoves him down. Breakker and Reed circle the World Heavyweight Champion. Punk starts to fight them off, but they quickly overwhelm him. Paul gets to his feet and walks off on Punk.

Paul looks back at what is happening and starts to think. Paul teases getting into the ring before he finally does. Paul attacks Reed and Breakker, but they soon overpower him. Breakker hits Paul with a big spine-buster. Reed then crushes Paul with a Tsunami.

Punk gets in the ring with a steel chair. Breakker bails out of the ring. Punk hits Reed in the midsection with the chair before smashing it off his back. Punk challenges them to get back in the ring, but Heyman backs them up. Punk reaches over Paul and grabs his World Heavyweight Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

The WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer makes her way out to the ring after we see quick shots of The Kabuki Warriors and The Judgment Day arriving to the building. After “La Primera” makes her way out, WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella comes out to the ring.

The two settle inside as we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Vaquer helping Bella last week during a post-match attack by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day. Perez and Rodriguez come out next when we return live.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Perez and Bella kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. After some back-and-forth action, Rodriguez and Vaquer tag in. Rodriguez pats her on the head like a dog during a face-to-face.

We see Vaquer take over on offense. She goes for the Devil’s Kiss, but it is blocked. The crowd didn’t like that. Vaquer and Bella hit dueling dives to Rodriguez and Perez on the floor at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Vaquer look for a Devil’s Kiss on the ring apron to Rodriguez. Instead, Rodriguez blocks it, hoists Vaquer up and drops her face-first onto the ring apron from the floor. Back in the ring, Perez follows up a Rodriguez cheap shot to Bella with Pop-Rox for the win.

Winners: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

John Cena Tournament Drawing Tonight

As announced on Saturday Night’s Main Event, John Cena commented on his final opponent. The one question Cena has been asked since he announced his retirement over a year ago is who he wants to face in his final match. Cena wants to see someone being given the same opportunity he was given in his debut match.

Starting next week on Raw from Boston, a 16-man tournament will commence, featuring stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and even those who don’t work for WWE. His final opponent won’t be handpicked. It will be hard-earned. Cena says, “You want some? Come get some!”

We return live inside WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce’s office. We see WWE referee Shawn Bennett is spinning a bingo tumbler with Pearce. We’ll find out the first match-ups of The Last Time is Now Tournament later tonight on the show.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Wants To Help CM Punk With The Re-Vision

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk bumps into “Main Event” Jey Uso backstage. Uso says he saw what happened out there. Something in his heart is telling him to help Punk out. Punk asks if he can trust him. Is he talking to “Main Event” Jey Uso or Little Roman? Uso says he’s talking to the Main Event.

If he were champion, The Vision would be coming after him. They’re not going to stop. Uso tells Punk to let him help him. Uso wants to body this Vision problem. Punk says he’s going to get his gear on. They bump fists and say, “YEET.”

Penta vs. El Grande Americano

Back inside the arena, Penta’s theme hits and pyro explodes as he makes his signature strut out to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Los Americanos make their way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with one-on-one action between Penta and El Grande Americano.