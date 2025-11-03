Trump and McMahon expected for Cena’s final match, McIntyre’s Wrestlemania location pitch

– People in WWE firmly believe both Donald Trump and Vince McMahon will be at John Cena’s final match next month, according to Bryan Alvarez (via The Wrestling Observer Live):

“I have had people speculate that both Donald Trump and Vince McMahon are gonna be at John Cena’s final match. I mean, Vince can be there. He can buy a ticket. There is a way to get him there. I’ve certainly had people in WWE who firmly believe that Vince and Trump are both gonna be at John Cena’s last match.”

– Ahead of the November 1st edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre commented on a future WrestleMania potentially taking place in Scotland during an interview with SportsBible.com…

“We’ve got places we can have WrestleMania. We can have it at Murrayfield, and everyone would travel, not just from in the UK. Then we get to check out the lovely scenery. I’d love to actually see some of the scenery – I moved to America straight from university, 21 turning 22. When you grow up with a 10th century castle down your street, you don’t really think to see the historical aspects of your country. Now I’m a little older, a little wiser, let’s see how cool Scotland actually is. What history we have. I want to do the sightseeing stuff, I want to do the tourist stuff. I cannot wait to do media on top of Edinburgh Castle or something. Head to some of the football games, a few Rangers games – we’ll finally be back on form after a disastrous start to the season. I’ll be right there, for one WrestleMania.”