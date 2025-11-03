Triple H on his frequent visits to The White House, Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi announced

– Triple H reflected on his frequent visits to The White House, noting, “Even when it comes to politics, it’s amazing to me when I walk through The White House, over the last few months I’ve been there quite a few times, how many people [there] are huge WWE fans.” He also praised Donald Trump’s personality and his fit in the wrestling world, saying, “Donald Trump was very good in our world because he was okay to be himself, he was okay to sort of get egg on his face and be embarrassed sometimes he was okay to put it all out there and just be him. He’s charismatic, he’s larger than life, he’s not afraid to say what’s in-front of him, right or wrong.”

(Source: All-In Summit)

– MLW has announced:

IT’S OFFICIAL: The undefeated @ShotziTCB and the “Mistress of Mayhem” Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) collide at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special! ️ Thursday, Nov. 20

Charleston, SC

️ https://t.co/kTetFC7gnG pic.twitter.com/UlpdhaHm9Z — MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2025

After years away, PRISCILLA KELLY is back — and she claims she’s chosen SHOTZI as her first victim.

It all goes down NOV 20 at the MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special in Charleston!