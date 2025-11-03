Triple H on booking heels in wrestling

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H shared his perspective on booking heels in wrestling, emphasizing realism and moral complexity.

Hunger acknowledged that “Nobody’s perfect” and that while some people are purely evil, most are a mix of good and bad traits. He explained his approach to creating compelling villains: “As long as the bad guy, the heel, is justified somewhere in his mind that what he’s doing is right, that leads to the best heel.” He highlighted the importance of conviction, noting, “If 90% of the world disagrees with you, but you believe ‘no you’re all wrong, I see this and it is right’, you can run down that road.”

Triple H stressed that effective heels aren’t just stereotypical villains: “You’re not just trying to be the curl your moustache bad guy tying people to railroad tracks. It’s real. You feel it and it’s real and it’s why you want to get to that place, right or wrong, for most people.” Reflecting on wrestling’s relationship with society, he concluded, “The shades of grey, I don’t know that we necessarily lead society, WWE, I wouldn’t want to think that, but I think we reflect it.”

Source: All-In Summit