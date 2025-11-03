Triple H explains how WWE’s approach to booking differs greatly from UFC

Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, explained how WWE’s approach to booking differs greatly from UFC, emphasizing that the two are “total opposites” despite both being star-driven industries focused on big personalities.

He highlighted that WWE is about storytelling rather than purely athletic competition, saying, “We tell stories… we don’t write the shows based on ‘That’ll be a great match.’ We write it on the stories that we can create, the protagonist, the antagonist, how does that work with each other, telling stories that can resonate with people that maybe they’ve experienced in their real life, some type of fantastical version of that.”

Levesque compared WWE’s long-term planning to the cinematic universe approach, stating, “I would say we’re much more akin to, like, the Marvel Universe, where you’re planning out long term where the movies fit and how they go with all the characters than we are direct MMA.” He contrasted this with MMA, noting that in direct competition sports, “the interest is, ‘That guy’s really good. He’s really good. I’m not sure who’s going to win. Let’s put them together.’ When you get the right personalities involved, then it explodes.”

(Source: All-In Summit)