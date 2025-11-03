The official Survivor Series poster revealed, Triple H says new WWE landscape on Raw tonight

– Triple H via X:
A show so big and a match so brutal, it could only be held in a stadium.
You don’t rise to the moment…you survive it.
A history-making #SurvivorSeries: WarGames takes place Saturday, November 29 at @PetcoPark LIVE on @espn & @netflix. pic.twitter.com/no7Q3Ez88P
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 3, 2025
– “There’s a new landscape in WWE, starting tonight on RAW.”
A lot can happen on a Saturday night in @WWE.
Four high-stakes matches…
Two NEW world champions crowned…
And a history-making announcement for December 13th…
There’s a new landscape in WWE, starting tonight on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/qh8woLH3Wi
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 3, 2025
Vintage Triple H, promising us a big change and new landscape when we all know he’s serving up the same stale cookies he’s had on the plate since he’s been in charge.