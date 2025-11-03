NXT star Brooks Jensen wants Cena as revenge for his father

NXT star Brooks Jensen wants to be the one who sends Cena home as a revenge for his father.

Jensen, the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanon, wrote on X, “It’s been 22 years since John Cena screwed my fathers career over… maybe my time is now.”

Buchanon worked with Cena in 2003 as B-2 when the now 17-time champion did his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. The partnership did not last long though as Cena got rid of Buchanon after the two lost a tag team match and was replaced by Redd Dogg. Buchanon was released a few weeks later.

Since his release, Buchanon made one appearance for WWE on an episode of Raw in November 2011 where Mick Foley brought out people from Cena’s past, with Buchanon arguing that Cena ruined his life.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996