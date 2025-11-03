Matt Hardy, Natalya, and Rusev notes

– Natalya reflects on the positive takeaway she found from the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame fan incident:

“Us getting attacked by the fan — I’d never, ever of course, want it to happen again — it’s just that my dad, I felt like it was inadvertently his way of saying, ‘Okay, Bret’s gonna get all the time he needs to give the speech that he wants to give.’ Because Bret’s speech was like a love letter to my dad.

My thing was that when Bret Hart wants to speak, you let him speak because he’s a beautiful storyteller. So he had this beautiful speech for my dad, but I was afraid we were gonna get pulled off stage just because he wanted more than 10 minutes to tell his story about how much he loved my dad.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

– WWE’s Rusev reflects on how being release from WWE in 2020 helped him find himself as the Redeemer character:

“You go out in the wild, in the dark, in the abyss, and have to figure everything out for yourself. You don’t have the producers or the creative team…

“I dug deep inside myself to find out who I am and what I wanted to stand for. From there, we started developing ‘The Redeemer’ character.”

(source: CBS Sports)

– Matt Hardy says the Hardyz are best used in WWE as a novelty act:

“I think when we come in and we have a short, explosive little run, I think that’s where we’re used in our most optimal way”