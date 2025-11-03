Lilian Garcia announces her engagement

Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has shared joyful personal news: she is officially engaged.

Garcia noted that she had spent nearly four years unmarried while focusing on personal healing and self-discovery. Once she felt ready for a committed relationship, the decision to go public came as a natural next step. Although she did not reveal her fiancé’s name, she teased that he was once a professional wrestler.

The engagement announcement comes amid Garcia’s return to WWE-related duties. Recently, she transitioned back into announcing major events and signed a new two-year deal with the company. She worked Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend.

While wedding details remain private, the excitement is evident. Garcia closed her announcement with a message of hope to those still seeking love, encouraging self-work and patience.

“If you’re single, don’t give up. Work on yourself so you can actually love yourself first,” said Lilian.