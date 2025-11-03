Jim Cornette discussed how he would have handled John Cena’s final year in WWE, laying out a structured, respectful farewell tour rather than a scattered set of appearances.

He made it clear from the start: “I wouldn’t have turned him heel obviously,” and stressed that Cena’s farewell shouldn’t feel like a “greatest hits tour” where he just beats a bunch of random people. Instead, Cornette praised WWE for spreading out Cena’s appearances across different TV shows and live events, saying that was one thing they did right.

Cornette explained that if he were booking, “I would have, at the start of the year, had him [against] three or four main opponents sketched out for the year,” emphasizing long-term storytelling. These opponents would include big names Cena wanted to work with, as well as others suited for smaller shows to balance star power.

He also would have had Cena make consistent TV appearances, not just for nostalgia, but “to sell the tickets in all these major markets, but to do s–t to build the matches.” Cornette’s plan called for a clear structure: four major heel opponents, a possible babyface matchup like “him and AJ Styles or whatever the case,” and meaningful feuds that felt earned.

When it came to Cena losing, Cornette’s approach was calculated. “I would have tried to figure out two heels that it would advance their cause in life if they were to beat him,” he said, noting fans didn’t want to see Cena get dominated without payoff. He criticized Cena’s past booking against Brock Lesnar, saying, “Brock didn’t have to just demolish John Cena and just bum the f—ing people who paid all that money out.”

Cornette even pitched a clever balance of wins and losses: “What about Cena loses one to this guy and then gets a rematch and wins, but the other one, he beats the guy at first but he gets the rematch and he loses, so that heel gets the last word?” He floated names like Bron Breakker as someone who could have benefited immensely from being one of the few to beat Cena.

Ultimately, Cornette’s vision was for a fan-pleasing, emotionally resonant sendoff: “See John Cena one last time in this market tour.” Cena would deliver promos, compelling angles, and competitive matches where “he won by the skin of his teeth in most, but not all, and the losses would come later on in the year.”

