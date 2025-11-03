Charles Robinson’s nephew tragically killed in biking accident

Condolences to WWE Referee Charles Robinson and his family after losing his nephew Shane, who was tragically killed Tuesday night while riding his bike.

Robinson via IG:

“Found this super cute picture of my nephew Shane from 2012 or so. He was such a wonderful soul and he affected so many people. I think everyone in Newberry SC knew him. Always a straight shooter and he didn’t beat around the bush. He once ask a guy with an eye patch if he was a pirate with no hesitation. Shane was tragically killed Tuesday night while riding his bike. Love him so much. #rip #nephew”